Amy Robach takes dig at Andrew Shue amid birthday bash?

Former Good Morning America host Amy Robach celebrated her 50th birthday on her wedding anniversary with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue.



According to Us Weekly, the blonde journalist threw a birthday bash on Monday, February 6.

The celebration reportedly occurred on the same day as her 13th wedding anniversary with the 55-year-old.

"It was a birthday party with close friends. It was a low-key get-together, and no one really knew about it," the source disclosed, adding that T.J. Holmes — who has been romantically linked to Robach since November 2022 — was seen "buying a ring" for the Better Together coauthor's big day.

Earlier in December 2022, an insider confided to the outlet that the pair's connection "blossomed from a close friendship" into something more over time.

"They always had a spark, and their work trips away together brought them even closer," the source added.

"[They] have been trying to keep their relationship a secret until they were ready to announce."

Previously, Robach's former hubby Shue is maintaining distance from the host's scandal drama.

According to Page Six, the ex-husband of former GMA3 host Andrew Shue "doesn't want a part of this. No one wants a part of their mess."

"He's very classy," the source said.

Earlier, an insider close to the star said, "[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]," adding that it would be "very surprising" if Shue ever made a public statement regarding the affair between his estranged wife, and Holmes.