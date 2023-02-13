Beyoncé ‘didn’t perform at 2023 Brit Awards over £500k bill,’ team responds

File footage

Beyoncé did not perform at this year’s BRIT Awards as it would have reportedly cost organizers £500,000 to host the pop queen and her staff.

However, Beyoncé’s team has recently shut down reports, claiming that she did not refuse to perform at the ceremony unless they paid her £500,000.

The Cuff It singer’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure replied to a fan account that tweeted the story, she wrote, “This is a lie. Please do not promote inaccuracies.”

One source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper, “The whole production would have cost a fortune.”

“Beyoncé and her crew needed a huge team – this would have meant extra flights, accommodation and other costs. It became something that was just not justifiable in the end.”

Despite not attending the glitzy ceremony in person, Beyoncé had a stellar night at the 2023 Brits as she took home two major nods.

Beyoncé, 41, surprised London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night with sweet video messages, after bagging awards for best international artist and international song of the year for Break My Soul.