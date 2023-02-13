Hailey Bieber gushes over Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance: ‘really the best of all time’

Hailey Bieber showered praises for Rihanna on her outstanding performance at Super Bowl halftime show amid pregnancy.

The Rhodes founder turned to Instgram on Monday as she could not stop gushing over the Umbrella singer’s power-packed performance at Super Bowl halftime show 2023.

“really the best of all time” the wife of Justin Bieber wrote in the caption as she shared a glimpse of We found Love hit maker’s performance.

Prior to this, in another story Hailey paid tribute to the Love on the Brain singer by sharing a video of herself as she puts Fenty Beauty gloss writing, “All day!” in the caption.

The Diamonds songstress, 34, who recently debuted her baby bumb amid her stellar perfomance at the Pheonix stage, this is her first public performance in five years.

She already shares a child with the American rapper A$AP Rocky and now the Love the Way You Lie singer has officially annouced her second pregnancy.

Rihanna opened the show with Bitch Better Have My Money while floating on a translucent platform.

Followed by a medley of Where Have You Been, Only Girl (In the World), We Found Love, Rude Boy, Work, Wild Thoughts, Pour It Up, Umbrella, Diamonds and more.

The Fenty Beauty founder opted for a red jumpsuit, which she teamed up with the high-shine red bustier underneath.