Prince Harry’s hypocritical’ desire for ‘truth-telling’ look ‘leaves a bad taste’

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of ousting his former fling, and becoming a ‘hypocrite’ in the process.
This claim has bene issued by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.
She shed light on it all, in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.
In it she wrote, “Let’s be honest here: The minute the world learned of the royal’s post-pub slap and tickle, it was absolutely and utterly inevitable that at some point this woman would be outed.”
“Et voila! Over the weekend Fleet Street’s hacks got to revel in their own Woodward and Bernstein moment.”
“But the events of the last 24 hours leave a bad taste in the mouth because this whole grubby episode would seem to prove one thing: Our man Prince Aitch, the patron saint of truth-telling and manly necklaces, is a hypocrite.”
