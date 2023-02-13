Zeenat Aman makes her Instagram debut, says 'hello' to fans with a picture

Zeenat Aman is known for her phenomenal performance in films like; 'Don', 'Dostana' and many more

Zeenat Aman officially joins Instagram, also drops first pictures from her account.

Zeenat shared a picture of herself wearing a grey and white stripped outfit. She wrote: “Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram.”

She also posted another picture of her and wrote: “In the 70s the film and fashion industry were absolutely male-dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career, I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze, though, is different.”



“This series of pictures was shot by young photographer @tanyyaa.a_ in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together. It’s such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram.”

As soon as Aman dropped her debut pictures on Instagram, actress Neetu Kapoor became first celebrity to comment on the post. She wrote: “Welcome” followed by a heart emoticon.



As per IndiaToday, Zeenat Aman is one of the most prominent names of the Bollywood industry. Some of her tremendous films include: Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Dostana, Yaadon Ki Baraat, Dharam Veer and many more.