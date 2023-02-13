Shah Rukh Khan's classic film 'My Name is Khan' turns 13 years old

My Name is Khan featuring; Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol completes its 13 years.
Directed by Karan Johar, the film had an impactful story that revolved around a Muslim Man named Rizwan Khan from India suffering from Asperger’s Syndrome. The man travels all the way across the United States to meet President Obama as his entire life falls apart after the deadly 9/11 attack.
Kajol aka Mandira, in the movie, plays the role of Khan’s wife.
Khan and Kajol’s on-screen chemistry have been lauded always for their romantic films. But for the first time, their chemistry was appreciated worldwide for a film having an entirely different topic.
My Name Is Khan had everything starting from beautiful dialogues to soulful music. The most famous dialogue of the film “My name is Khan and I’m not a terrorist” became a huge hit globally out of all dialogues.
As far the music is concerned, music composer Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy gave the film some tremendous music. Other musicians who played a vital role in the music section of the film included: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Adnan Sami, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Richa Sharma and Shreya Ghoshal.
With My Name is Khan, Shah Rukh Khan received appreciation from international artists as well. The film still gets appreciated. Recently, novelist Paulo Coelho suggested the entire West to watch SRK’s MNIK, reports PinkVilla.
