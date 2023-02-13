Chris Brown appears to send love to Rihanna after her Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna’s ex Chris Brown showed her support for her Super Bowl Halftime performance on Sunday, February 12, 2023, per HollywoodLife.



The Umbrella hitmaker put on a jaw-dropping performance from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Stadium, her first time performing at the major concert event of the year.

Brown shared a short message of support for her on his Instagram Story.

The Forever crooner wrote a simple message, sending her some love. “Go girl,” he wrote, along with a heart and prayer hand emojis.

This isn’t the first time that the dancer has sent his best to Rihanna.

Last May, Brown congratulated the Love on the Brain vocalist and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, on the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

“Congratulations,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, adding emojis of a red heart, a pregnant woman and praying hands.

Brown and RiRi began dating in 2007, breaking up two years later when it was revealed that Brown had physically assaulted Rihanna ahead of the 2009 Grammys. Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to five years of probation, per Page Six.

The pair got back together in 2012 and dated for approximately another year before finally splitting up for good.