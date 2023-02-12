'Love Island' stars Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti speak up on 'showmance' claims

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti speak up on claims that their relationship is a 'showmance."



In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, Davide said, "Those who have seen us in real life cannot believe anyone would think we are fake."

Ekin-Su nodded in agreement with her beau and said, "Our relationship is between two people, not the world."

The Dancing on Ice star added, "We don't need to prove to anyone that we are real. I believe the less you show on social media, the healthier the relationship is."

As per Daily Mail, the couple who won the 2022 ITV2 dating show and now have their own travel show, agreed that not everything should be shared on social media as "things get messy."

The couple's candid interview comes after Ekin-Su recently slammed a TikTok star Max Balegde, who claimed that "a prominent UK couple' are faking their relationship."