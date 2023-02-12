Kanye West ex-Juliana Nalu gets date for Valentine's day?

Kanye West has a date for upcoming valentine's day: his wife Bianca Censori.



However, the Gold Digger rapper former beau Juliana Nalu also reportedly found her match for the special day.

According to TvShowsAce, the Brazilian model kicked the speculations on social media when she posted a picture holding roses seemingly someone.

The first snap captured her holding a single rose wrapped in plastic. The model donned a black suede motorcycle jacket over a black T-shirt.

Besides boasting about her plump pout, the model didn't reveal her face in the posts.

Juliana sported pink lipstick and braids in her hair. The 24-year-old teased fans with captioned the post with red heart emoji.

In the second picture, she revealed her complete outfit. West's ex-girlfriend matched her look with a hot cropped top and tight gray jeans. While she wore sunglasses that covered her face.

Some fans interpreted the model's posts as she was on a date with someone or was readying herself for Valentine's night.

Earlier, Nalu called it quits on her relationship with Ye, reportedly over anti-Semitic tirades.

The news became public when she responded to a fan on social media that she had ended her affairs with the disgraced rapper.

Earlier, fans also speculated Nalu and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton were getting cozy, as both were in Antarctica.

Further, the seven-time world champion shared a half-cropped unidentified woman picture in a hot tub with him.

One person concluded, "Of course he's on the same boat. Check Shaun White's Insta. They're in the hot tub and a girl (Juliana Nalu?) in Lewis' arms."

Another chimed in, "JULIANA NALU WITH LEWIS HAMILTON, REALLY???"

A third added, "Juliana Nalu with Lewis Hamilton. LOL this darling is too good."

While a fourth commented, "The Hamilton descent can be Brazilian, and it only depends on Juliana Nalu."