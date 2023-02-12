Rihanna’s dad says singer is ‘loving’ motherhood: ‘She’s a very overprotective mother’

Rihanna’s old man, Ronald Fenty, is a doting grandpa to the singer’s son, whom she welcomed in May 2022 with her beau rapper A$AP Rocky.

In an interview with Page Six, Ronald, 69, gushed about his daughter and grandson.

When asked how the new mom is coping with her parenting responsibilities, he shared, “She’s loving it. She’s a very overprotective mother.”

He added, “Everybody says [the baby] looks like me, but you know, babies change, faces change. He [resembles] a lot of Rihanna and Rocky together.”

Of Rocky, 34, Ronald said is “such a cool guy,” adding he’s “very respectable. He’s taking to fatherhood very well.”

As for the name of baby boy, Ronald revealed that Rihanna went through a “few names” for her but couldn’t share it, “She’ll have my head if I tell you!”

On the topic of her performance, Ronald shared to the outlet, “Everybody is saying that football is just opening up for her — it’s the Rihanna show.”

Asked if Rihanna and Rocky plan to tie the knot, Fenty replied, “I don’t know about marriage, I really don’t know.”

While the Lift Me Up singer is on good terms with her father, however that was not always the case.

In September 2021, Rihanna, 34, scrapped the lawsuit she had brought against her dad, accusing him of misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company, just weeks before they were meant to meet in court. It’s believed they settled the case and, according to Ronald, father and daughter have now reconciled, per Page Six.