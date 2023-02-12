Royal family devises a plan to prevent Meghan and Harry from stealing the limelight

A detailed plan is underway to ensure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not overshadow the proceedings in any way, express.co.uk reported referring to King Charles' coronation.
Citing a source close to the royal family, the publication reported that the royal family fully expect that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the King's Coronation, but are reportedly "on edge" about a potential reconciliation with the pair.
"Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that," the Daily Express quoted the source as saying.
The source said, "And they should realise that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss… and that’s the weather."
The report said that the royal family is offended by some of the allegations levelled by Prince Harry in his memoir titled "Spare".
