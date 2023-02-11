Jada Pinkett Smith weighs in on alopecia lessons post Oscar slap scandal

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently weighed in on alopecia issue, which became a topic of discussion after her husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock for his joke about Jada’s bald look at the 2022 Oscars.

Whole speaking to the UK’S Guardian, Jada said, “I learned a lot about detachment. And I learned a deeper beauty within myself, being able to let my hair go.”

She continued, “It’s been a hard one, a scary one – because specifically as Black women, we identify so much of ourselves with our hair.”

“And it was scary. I had to really dig deep and see the beauty of myself beyond my aesthetics,” remarked Jada.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jada, who also serves as executive-producer of new Netflix docuseries African Queens, also discussed about seeing fewer Black faces around her.

“Even something as simple as coming into the game at such a young age, and how I had to navigate the necessity to be ‘less Black’. How do you navigate people being threatened by your Blackness? Having to really not take it personally and understanding, ‘OK, this is the land I’m in right now’,” mentioned Jada.

“How do I navigate this without allowing their discomfort with my Blackness to get on me?’ That’s a hell of a thing to navigate.”

“It’s something that can either make you bitter, or it’s something you can look at, not take personally, then push against. It’s about being clear who you are,” she added.