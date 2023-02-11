Brendan Fraser ready to work again with 'old friend' Michelle Yeoh in fourth 'Mummy' film

Brendan Fraser has given the green signal to working with Michelle Yeoh again in the fourth The Mummy instalment.

Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh last worked together in the third The Mummy, The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Dragon Emperor.



Speaking on the Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, Brendan, 54, said, "I'm always looking for a job, if anyone's got the right conceit."



Brendan declared that working with his "old friend" Michelle on another Mummy movie "sounds like fun."

The star, "I've never been as famous and as unsalaried than I am at the moment, so, spread the word!"

