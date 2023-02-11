Ashton Kutcher explains how he gets in shape for his new movie Your Place or Mine

Ashton Kutcher has recently revealed he had to get in shape for the role in his new movie Your Place or Mine.



During a latest episode of Lorraine, Kutcher discussed he had to revert to his 20-year-old self in the movie.

“Here’s the crazy thing, before we shot the sequence of when I was 20, I didn't have this much chest hair when I was 20!” said the actor.

In the Netflix rom-com, Kutcher explained that his character needed to look back at his younger self, therefore, he had to work on making himself look “25 years younger”.

“I actually need to mow my chest down and clean it up - and I'm like dude… sit ups! God, I used to have abs when I was 20! Like, what happened!” stated Kutcher.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor also mentioned that filming the movie was a “breath of fresh air” as it wasn’t “about darkness”.

“Mila Kunis and I searched for this kind of movie during the pandemic,” he added.