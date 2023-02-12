Vin Diesel reunited with Filmmaker David Twohy in a comeback for 'Riddick: Furya'

Vin Diesel is making his comeback in the fourth film, Riddick: Furya, in the Riddick franchise.

David Twohy, who previously collaborated with Vin Diesel on 2000’s Pitch Black, is returning to direct and write the film.



According to Variety, Diesel, 55, is not only starring but also producing the movie alongside Samantha Vincent.

While announcing the movie on February 11, Twohy said in a statement, "Our legion of fans have demanded it for years, and now we’re finally ready to honor their call-to-action with Riddick: Furya."

He continued, "My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet.

Twohy added, "This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis."

