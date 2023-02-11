'Days of Our Lives' actor Cody Longo found dead at 34 in his Texas home after suffering from 'alcohol abuse'

Days of our Lives actor Cody Longo succumbed to alcohol abuse at the age of 34 in his Texas home.

On Wednesday, February 9, TMZ reported that authorities found actor Cody Longo in bed at a residence in Austin, Texas.

As per Daily Mail, the soap actor's wife Stephanie called the police for a welfare check of her husband as she wasn't aware of his whereabouts.

The 34-year-old wasn't opening the door which led the authorities to kick the door open and found him dead already.

A close family member told TMZ that Longo suffered from alcohol abuse for many years and had recently gone to rehab. However, the exact cause of death is unknown.

His wife said in a statement, "He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered."

The actor is survived by his wife, a daughter, seven, a son, five, and one-year-old baby boy.