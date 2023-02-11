\GOT7’S BamBam surprises Le Sserafim’s Sakura with heartfelt gift

BamBam surprised Sakura with a special gift on his show Bam House

BamBam from GOT7 surprised Le Sserafim’s Sakura with a special gift on his show Bam House on February 3rd. The idol prepared a cake for Sakura as a congratulatory gift for her group winning Rookie Artist of the Year at the 37th Golden Disc Awards.

Although Sakura has been in the industry for a while, previously working as a Japanese idol until taking a break in 2018, BamBam is still her senior in the field. Hence the acknowledgement of achievement by a senior experienced idol is considered to be a big honour.

This was the second time the idols met, with BamBam first making an appearance on Sakura’s YouTube variety show called Fearless Kkura. The pair had excellent comedic chemistry and even formed a bond while making carp bread. The older idol even claimed that he'd return to the show if Sakura did a horror episode.

To return the favour, Sakura appeared as the first guest on BamBam’s own series. Despite it only being their second meeting, the pair seemed comfortable and had insightful discussions.