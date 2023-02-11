Zack Snyder backs James Gunn's DC vision

Zack Snyder has reached out to DC chief James Gunn to congratulate him on the future of the comic universe.
According to IGN, the Suicide Squad filmmaker responded to a user on his Swamp Thing post who posted a hashtag, "#sellthesnyderversetonetflix."
Some DC fans are still pinning hope that Zack Snyder's Snyderverse will return to some form in the studio's future.
"I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn't expressed any such interest (although we've discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn't expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he's doing (and, yes, we too have talked)," Gunn tweeted.
The 56-year-old also responded to a fan on his discussion with Snyder.
"He contacted me to express his support about my choices," Gunn wrote. "He's a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he's doing now."
