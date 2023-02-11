'Ant-Man' star son believed dad for years worked at theatre

The Ant-Man star Paul Rudd revealed that his kids believed for a decade that he worked at a film theatre instead a movie star.

During an appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, the Marvel actor said, "I'm not gonna sit my kids down when they're three and say, 'You know, I've got some DVDs to show you," adding, "I didn't really explain what I did."

The 53-year-old revealed the confusion started when his son visited movie theatres with friends at age "about 4 or 5."

"We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby," he continued. "So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute."

The Clueless actor said it took a couple more years for his eldest son to realize that his dad wasn't just Employee of the Month at their local cinema, "I think when he was 15, he finally put it all together."

However, Rudd said that he fueled the confusion. "I never corrected him," he said. In fact, he jokingly noted that he'd often tell him, "I work at the AMC Lowes."