'Boy With Luv' by BTS Joins the Spotify Billions Club

BTS have joined the Spotify Billions Club with their song Boy With Luv

Global superstars BTS have joined the Spotify Billions Club with their song Boy With Luv, being the first Korean song to do so. The mega-hit track, which was a collaboration with American singer Halsey came out in 2019 and has now crossed a billion streams in 2023. This means it took the song close to three years to reach this distinction.

This is BTS’ third song to cross the billion mark, with their English song Dynamite becoming the first song by a Korean artist to join the club in 2021 and Butter did the same in 2022.

This isn’t the only achievement for Boy With Luv, the song also went on to break the record for most music show wins in South Korea with a whopping 21 wins. That record was then broken by Dynamite. The music video for the track was BTS’ first MV to cross 1.6 billion views.

The group is currently on hiatus, focusing on solo projects while the eldest member Jin is serving mandatory military training.