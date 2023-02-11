Shah Rukh Khan claims ‘nobody knows action genre better than Siddharth Anand’

Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon due to success of Pathaan. He briefly credits Siddharth Anand, director of film for creating a "fun, good looking and technically forward" action film. The film came out in cinemas on 25th January and is close to collect 900 crore on global box office.
Khan in a behind the scenes video released by the makers said, "I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. He knows this kind of cinema very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes."
He further added, "It's an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people... I think it's cinematic, which is the call of the day. It's a film you want to watch on a big screen."
He also said, "I think Pathaan is fun, it's happy, it's good looking, it's technically quite forward, lovely locations, lovely songs, beautiful people and I think the action is very nice!"
