‘The Flash’ Grant Gustin seems ready to wave goodbye to nearly decade long series

The Flash famed actor Grant Gustin, who played Barry Allen explained on being ready to wave goodbye to the nearly decade long Arrowseries, which is coming to an end with its season 9 debuted on CW on February 8, 2023.

Having only 12 episodes to go before the final season comes to an end, the series still has some part of the storyline to wrap up for its cast of characters.

In an interview with E! News, Gustin opened up about saying goodbye to The Flash after having played Barry since 2013.

Although, not with the negative connotation, Gustin looks at finishing The Flash as an experience of graduating from high school.

“I'm ready for it to be over. And that's not for any negative reason. It's like when you're getting ready to finish high school and—granted I don't know what college I'm going to after this, I might not get into college—but you're excited to wrap up and move on to the next phase of your life,” he said.

He Further continued, “I'm ready emotionally and my family is ready to just kind of move into the next chapter together. I never had a real expectation, I've never tried to visualize how it would end after all these years. So, I have no idea what to expect from this last one, whatever script I receive in my inbox is what I'll accept as our story and then move forward with.”