After Adnan Siddiqui, netizens slam Amna Ilyas for recreating selfie with drugs ablaze

A selfie with the drugs ablaze. Quite familiar, right?

The year 2022 kicked off with a viral meme that sent social media into a frenzy after Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui posted a selfie with burning contraband in the backdrop to promote a "war on drugs".



Brace yourself for the memes, as it almost felt like deja vu on Saturday when film actor and super model Amna Ilyas — with the same motive — posted a ditto selfie accompanied by a video from a narcotics burning site of Pakistan Coast Guards, who disposed of a big amount of contraband seized in different operations.

"It was a treat to celebrate the determined efforts of the Pakistani Coast Guards in their fight to eliminate drugs and contraband from society," Ilyas wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

She, however, wondered if there could have been a better way to dispose of the drugs rather than burning it, but appreciated the effort of the law enforcement agency for keeping "the brave sentiment of saying NO to drugs" alive.



Soon after the picture and video was shared, netizens became hyperactive and started poking fun at the actor for recreating Siddiqui's selfie, while others criticised her for being a part of an environmentally destructive exercise.

One user said, "this could have been a scene from Netflix series 'Class".

While another said that Ilyas was "copying Adnan Siddiqui".



Last year, Siddiqui became an internet sensation with a selfie he took at a contraband destruction site.

The effort, however, garnered a lot of criticism and later became a meme.