File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry “should stay in celebrity gossip columns” where “he belongs.



Filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij, made this admission in an op-ed for the Al Jazeera.

In it, the writer blasted Prince Harry's overwhelming appearance in the news cycle and exclaimed, “Is the royal family corrupt? Yes. Is this new information? No.”



“The media should stop focusing on Harry and Meghan’s antics and keep it in the celebrity gossip columns where they belong.”

Before concluding the writer also added, “There are far more pertinent things we should be worried about. The royal family and its members are only relevant if we continue to make them relevant.”