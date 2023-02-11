Rihanna’s ‘nervous’ but knows she’s going to ‘kill it’ at Super Bowl Halftime show

File Footage

Rihanna is getting pre-show jitters ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime show but she knows that she will "kill it" at her performance.



An insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight that the Diamonds hitmaker does not want even the slightest thing to go wrong during the show and has been “laser focused on every detail.”

“There's so much happening from her costume changes, her songs, and choreography with the dancers, and she is making the decisions on all of it," the source said.

"She just is practicing with her team of dancers and crew at all hours. There's no time for sleep right now and they are all so dedicated."

"She knows this performance will be iconic for years to come and it will live on forever," the source added. "She's been tweaking things and saying how this is going to be craziest 17 minutes of her life. She is nervous, but also knows she is going to kill it."

The insider went on to reveal what fans can expect from her upcoming performance, revealing she is “going to do her classic hit songs, of course, but she also has surprises lined up."

"She wants everything to be perfect because she hasn't performed in so long. She's putting pressure on herself and wants to blow people's minds," the source noted.

"She wants people from her country and all over the world to feel her speaking to them. She believes it's a chance to do more than sing and entertain, and that it's a time to speak to where she came from and represent who she is. Her performance will be all of that."