BLACKPINK offers glimpse into their interaction with Camilla Cabello from 'Born Pink' tour

BLACKPINK offered a rare glimpse into their warm interaction with the American singer Camilla Cabello during their Born Pink tour, who joined band for their member Jisoo’s performance on the singer’s hit song Liar.

On Friday BLACKPINK on their YouTube channel shared the latest Vlog B.P.M based on their Born Pink tour, showcasing unseen moments of Jisoo’s sweet meet up with the Senorita singer.



The 28-year-old Korean singer Jisoo garnered fans praises at that time for her amazing vocals and singing skills as she performed Cabello’s Liar.

Not only the fans but the song’s original singer also gave a shout out to the South Korean pop icon on Instagram stories, “get it girl” she wrote in the caption then with a heart and multiple clap emojies.

She later surprised the fans by joining the singer for her performance. During the show, another member of the band Rosé even teased Jisoo about hugging the Cuban born singer so many times, to which Jisoo defended herself saying “It’s because I love her.”

“Oh my god, it’s so nice to meet you!” the American singer can be seeing saying in the footage while giving a warm hug to Jisoo who responded back saying “Nice to meet you!”

The That’s My Girl singer also thanked Jisoo on singing her song and both the girls seemingly had a great bond during their rehearsal as well.

Check out the Vlog



