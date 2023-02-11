Chris Martin praises Rihanna 'the best singer of all time' ahead of Super Bowl gig

File footage

Chris Martin sings praises for Rihanna, calling her "the best singer of all time" ahead of her much-awaited performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Rihanna, 34, will be taking to the Super Bowl LVII halftime show stage live for the first time in five years.

Martin, 45, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, shared that he’s excited for Riri’s performance Super Bowl show.

"I don't know Rihanna very well. I'm mainly just a fan, and we have performed with her a few times, and you're right, it is rarer and rarer for her to just sing, which is what makes it even more special, and in a strange way, it shows that she really, really wants to do it," he said.

Rihanna and Coldplay previously collaborated on the song Princess Of China in 2012 and they performed at that year's Grammys.

Martin further added, "No one can make Rihanna do anything at this point, and so I think the fact that she has chosen to do it now, when her stock couldn't be ... you have to be an idiot not to recognize that she's the best singer of all time. So it's hard for me, I'm very biased because I'm such a big Rihanna fan. I mean, I think she could just walk out in sweatpants and sing, and that would be just great."

Rihanna will perform at Super Bowl show on Feb. 12.