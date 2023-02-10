Dionne Warwick calls ecperience of working with Dolly Parton 'refreshing'

Dionne Warwick discussed writing their new song Peace Like a River with Dolly Parton. According to Fox News, Dionne said that she had a wonderful time working on the song with Dolly and that she is a bundle of joy and happiness.



Dionne shared that working with Dolly was very refreshing for her as she always kept her entertained. Warwick had previously referred to Dolly as her inspiration as well.

Dionne said, "To put it in one word, fun. Well, that's what she is. She is just a bundle of joy and laughter and, just being who she is, which is so refreshing. I can't tell you, just really refreshing."

She further added, "She epitomizes what my mentors always told me. She is who she is, and there are no two ways about it. You don't have to guess who or what Dolly Parton is. She is Dolly Parton, period."

Dolly and Dionne worked together on the song Peace Like a River which Parton wrote and Elliott produced.