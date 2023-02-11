Jungkook breaks new records with solo song Dreamers

Jungkook officially broke the Spotify Global charting record for solo track by a Korean artist

On February 9th, Jungkook from BTS officially broke the Spotify Global charting record for solo track by a Korean artist. The song was released on November 20, 2022 as the official soundtrack for the 2022 World Cup. Now, three months after its release the song is still going strong and is breaking new records.

The song surpassed the hugely popular releases POP by Nayeon from Twice and Solo by Jennie from Blackpink. Dreamers has been on the global chart for approximately 80 days now. Though this isn’t the first time the singer has occupied this position. His collaboration with Charlie Puth for the song Left and Right went on to become the longest charting song by a Korean soloist. Which means that Jungkook holds two of the longest charting songs by Korean Solo Artists on the Spotify Global charts.

The music video for Dreamers rapidly rapidly claimed five million views in eight hours of release and went beyond 20 million in two days. It also became the fastest FIFA World cup song to get to No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart. The song reportedly took a mere two hours and eleven minutes to climb to the top of the charts.