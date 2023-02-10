Paris Hilton shows off mommy glow in latest outing with hubby Carter Reum after welcoming son via surrogate

Paris Hilton was beaming in her new mommy look as she and husband Carter Reum were spotted on an outing.
On Friday, February 10, Paris Hilton arrived at a JP Morgan event in Miami with husband Carter Reum.
According to Daily Mail, Paris, 41, cut a chic figure in a pale blue lacy midi dress with floral detailing all over it.
Meanwhile, Carter held his wife's hand and grabbed a coffee cup with another, dressed in a navy blue buttoned-up shirt with white pants and black trainers.
The heiress completed her look with more white, leather heels, cat eye sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton bag.
The couple walked hand in hand and appeared animated chatting with each other and posing for the cameras.
Paris welcomed a son via surrogate with her entrepreneur husband Carter Reum.
