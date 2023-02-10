Ranbir Kapoor shows electrifying moves in new song from TJMM

Ranbir Kapoor preaches 'Pyaar Hota Hai Kayi Baar' in new song from TJMM

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his power packed dance numbers. New song from his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar called 'Pyaar Hota Hai Kayi Baar' is out now and he has shown electrifying moves.

A dance number sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam shows Ranbir dressed up in a shiny black blazer showing off his groovy moves as he dances around. Fans are concluding that the song comes close to Badtameez Dil from Ye Jawani Hai Deewani and it has been ages since they have seen Ranbir dancing his heart out like this.



The song also features Anubhav Bassi who is playing a role alongside Ranbir in the film. Ranbir will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. He was last seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.