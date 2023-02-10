Hansika Motwani addresses allegations of breaking her husband's first marriage

Hansika Motwani got hitched to Sohael Kuthariya a while ago

Hansika Motwani got hitched to Sohael Khaturiya a while ago. A series based on their marriage called Love Shaadi Drama was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.

The show revolved around their love story but also addressed the allegations Hansika faced before the wedding regarding Sohael’s first marriage.

Right after she announced her engagement with Sohael, people started posting about his first wife Rinky who used to be good friends with Hansika. Hansika was trolled brutally for ‘stealing’ her best friend’s husband. In first episode of their real-life series, the couple addressed the allegations.

Sohael said, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless.”

He further added, “I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started."

Hansika also added, “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity.”