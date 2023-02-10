Netflix 'You' showrunner on Jenna Ortega's absence in season 4: 'in-demand actors'

Netflix You season 4 part 1 streamed on the platform on Thursday February 9, 2023 and a very important key character from previous season was missed by viewers.

Jenna Ortega, who starred in season 2 as Ellie Alves and she is one of those girls who befriended Penn Badgley's Joe and lived to see another day.

Unfortunately, she did not return back to the show since the end of season 2 and the show's creator explained the reason of her absence.

“We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show,'” showrunner and co-creator Sera Gamble told IndieWire.

“It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

“Any character who’s not dead who knows anything about Joe, it’s fair game to try to exert any justice. And any character who is dead, he has a really active imagination," Sera said “These are some busy, in-demand actors."

The 20-year-old actress, who has touched new heights of fame with her role Wednesday Addams in Netflix's hit series Wednesday, previously told Teen Vogue, “It would be amazing to see Ellie come back and take control of her life. I just want her to be an even bigger badass."

"I don’t want her to come back and be extremely vulnerable and sad. We have to remember that even though people still find Joe somewhat charming, he’s evil, he does terrible things, and he gets away with them because of his gender and race and his position in society," she added.

"[Ellie] has so much potential and so much talent that she shouldn’t waste because of him.”