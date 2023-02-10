Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance 'progressing at lightning speed': Insider

Brad Pitt's romance with Ines De Ramon is heating up as the actor has sold his Los Angeles house to begin a new life with his new ladylove.

The Babylon star has quietly listed the mansion located in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighbourhood and made the sale for $40 million, as reported by In Touch Magazine.

An insider told the outlet that the Hollywood hunk made the move as he did not want to begin his life with de Ramon in a house where his ex-wife Angelina Jolie lived.

Pitt is “looking for something smaller” around L.A. as he plans to move in with the de Ramon, who is ex-wife of The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, the insider revealed.

"Their relationship is progressing at lightning speed," the source shared, adding that the duo "have been pretty much living together" and that de Ramon "stays at his place all the time."

"But if they're going to build a new life, they don't want to do it in the house where he lived with Angelina (Jolie),” the outlet shared.

Previously, another insider shared that Pitt and de Ramon are "hot and heavy" for each other ever since they were first spotted together at a Bono concert last year.

"Lately, they've been stepping out together in Hollywood more and more. There's never a dull moment when Brad and Ines are together. He finds her so refreshing. His friends love her, too.

The Bullet Train star also loves that the jewelry designer is "very laid back and chill, but also loves adventure and is always up for a fun time."

To note, neither Pitt nor his representatives have confirmed if he sold his L.A. house or not.