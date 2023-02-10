Kate Middleton’s former teacher reveals she was a ‘fantastic’ pupil at school

Kate Middleton’s former history teacher Jim Embury has disclosed that the Princess of Wales was a 'fantastic' pupil when she was a student at prep school.
According to a report by The Sun, Jim Embury taught Kate Middleton at St Andrew’s prep school in Pangbourne, Berks, in the 1990s.
The Princess of Wales was reunited with the old school teacher during her trip to Cornwall with Prince William on Thursday.
Kate hugged Embury at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth, where he is now a volunteer.
Later, when Jim Embury was asked by reporters how she was as a pupil, the former teacher replied: "I have to say fantastic.
"It was a great class and she was a great participant and a great kid.”
He further said, "It was 25 years ago."
