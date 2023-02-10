Prince Harry’s alleged first lover calls Meghan Markle a ‘gold digger’

file footage

Prince Harry’s alleged first lover, Sasha Walpole, who is all over the British news cycle after his memoir Spare detailed their steamy romp, has agreed that Meghan Markle is a ‘gold digger’ and that Harry ‘downgraded’.



According to The Daily Mail, Walpole, who worked at King Charles’ country stables, was interviewed by Piers Morgan for his TalkTV show after she revealed her identity as the woman Prince Harry lost his V-card to in a field behind a pub, a dalliance he detailed in his memoir.

During the interview, Morgan took a dig at Walpole, who worked as a digger driver, and Meghan with the comment: “He’s gone from a digger to a gold digger!”

To this, Walpole laughed along and replied, “Yep, you could put it like that,” and also shared how she also referred to Harry as ‘H’, just like Meghan famously does.

Morgan then asked Walpole if she thinks Prince Harry had ‘traded up or down’ from her, to which she said: “Definitely down!”

Walpole also commented on whether she thinks Harry is ‘happy’ in the US with Meghan or not, saying: “He’s not the boy I remember, that’s for sure. But again, I’m not in his shoes, I have no idea what’s going on in his head, I haven’t seen him for 21 years.”