Jason Sudeikis hopes to reconcile romance with Olivia Wilde after Harry Styles breakup

Jason Sudeikis wants to reconcile romance with ex-wife Olivia Wilde as she is no longer in a relationship with Harry Styles, claimed insider.

The We're the Millers star thinks the Don’t Worry Darling director only dated the As It Was hitmaker because she was going through a "thirty-something crisis."

A source told Heat Magazine that Sudeikis “always hoped that she'd be back" once her romance with Styles is over.

The actor-comedian has been telling Wilde “how amazing and talented she is” since her breakup with Styles, however, his friends do not approve of his wishes.

Close pals of Sudeikis are asking him to refrain from pursuing Wilde, with whom he shares two kids, Daisy Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis.

"The problem is, Jason's friends are worried that while Olivia's enjoying the attention and praise, she's still rebounding from Harry. They worry he's just wasting his time,” the insider said.

Sudeikis believes that time would heal all wounds but his friends do not think that the actor-director would welcome him back in her life.

"It is great to see them playing nice, but he is still in a vulnerable place and Olivia shouldn't give him false hope,” the source said.

The former lovers were clicked sharing a hug on a sidewalk in Los Angeles in January despite their ongoing legal dispute over kids’ custody.