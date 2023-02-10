Kajol replies to trolls asking her 'how she became fair'

Kajol responds to trolls who continuously questions her for her fair complexion.
Netizens very often share her before-after picture on the internet to compare. Reportedly, they troll her for undergoing skin whitening surgery.
The actress has finally replied back to the trolls. She posted a picture of her on Instagram where her face can be seen covered, only the portion around her eyes is visible. She wore sunglasses and a face mask. The caption on the photo read: “To all those who ask me how I became so fair. #sunblocked #spfunbeatable.”
Previously, the My Name Is Khan actor also responded to the rumours of her whitening surgery. She added: “I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun. For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned. And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned. It’s not a skin whitening surgery; it’s a stay at home surgery.”
On the professional front, Kajol last featured in Revathy’s directorial film Salaam Venky, reports IndiaToday.
