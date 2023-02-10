Princess Diana was 'most passionate' about getting rid of minefields

Princess Diana was keen on ending minefields by the end of her life.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, writes explicitly about how his late mother felt about the landmines in Africa, and wanted to get rid of them.
“This had been Mummy’s most passionate cause at the end. (She’d gone to Bosnia three weeks before she’d gone to Paris in August 1997.) Many could still remember her walking alone into a live minefield, detonating a mine via remote control, announcing bravely: “One down, seventeen million to go.” Her vision of a world rid of land mines seemed within reach back then.”
He adds: “Now the world was going backwards.”
