Harrison Ford says he didn't call Kevin Costner when he took his ancestor's role in '1923'

Harrison Ford discussed his friendship with Kevin Costner and admitted that Kevin was one actor he didn't call when he was cast as Jacob Dutton in the television series 1923, according to Fox News.



Harrison shared that he respects Kevin enormously for his work and that he does a great job but he is on his path and hasn't had a chance to catch up with Kevin.

Harrison said, "I wanted my own singular relationship with [‘Yellowstone’ co-creator] Taylor [Sheridan] to rule my behaviour and my thoughts. I didn’t want to dirty up the road with somebody else’s. I have no idea how they get along. I would assume they get along great because Kevin does a great job."

He further added, "I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he's done, and the work he's doing in ‘Yellowstone,’ but I'm on my own path. We haven't had a chance to catch up, but I'm looking forward to it."

Harrison Ford plays the role of Jacob Dutton, the ancestor of John Dutton who is portrayed by Kevin Costner in Yellowstone, in 1923.