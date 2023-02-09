Paul Mescal says Oscar Nomination has provided an 'Absurd' moment in life

Paul Mecal thinks that an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for Aftersun has been an "absurd" moment in his life.
In his first interview since being nominated for an Oscar, Paul Mescal opened up his thoughts on BBC Radio 4’s Today show.
The Irish actor told BCC Radio 4, "It’s all a bit overwhelming, especially for my family, because I don’t think anybody or even I was expecting this."
"I always knew that I was willing to work hard, but when the nominations came out, and the BAFTAs the week before, something felt slightly absurd about it at all," he continued.
Mescal, 28, added, "[There is] stuff going on at home that is difficult and this has given my family a very welcome respite. And yeah, we’re gonna have a great time as a family. They’re all coming out to LA."
According to Deadline, Mescal's sister had tweeted on the day of his Oscar nomination that their mother was undergoing treatment for her bone marrow cancer.
"My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar. Life is so crazy," she tweeted.
"The universe works in kind of very interesting ways," the Normal People star said on his nomination.
