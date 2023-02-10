Park So Dam and Seo In Guk confirmed to be starring in new drama

Park So Dam and Seo In Guk set to star in a brand new fantasy K-drama

South Korean actors Park So Dam and Seo In Guk are set to star in a brand new fantasy K-drama together. It will be based on the popular webtoon of the same name called Death’s Game.

The story follows a man who gets another shot at life after coming face to face with death. News of Park So Dam and Seo In Guk being in talks about starring in a drama together came out back in January. The news was then followed by reports that Alchemy of Souls actress Go Yoon Jung was also in talks to join the show.

Seo In Guk will be taking on the role of a character named Choi Yi Jae who will be able to move between life and death. Multiple well known actors such as Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Lee Jae Wook and Jang Seung Jo are reportedly set to make guest appearances on the show portraying the different lives of Choi Yi Jae.

Park So Dam will be playing the role of Death, who will end up sentencing the main character to 12 years of life and death. This will be the first non-human role by the Parasite actress. The show will be premiering in the latter half of 2023.