Shadab Khan’s baarat arrives at venue

Pakistan pacer Shadab Khan's baarat (wedding party) reached the venue in great pomp and style in Rawalpindi on Thursday, leaving fans thrilled.

In the pictures shared, the groom undoubtedly looks dapper in his white sherwani and matching qulla [groom's headdress].

— GeoNews/FaizanLakahni

Taking to Twitter, the groom wrote: "Alhamdulillah. Today is a blessed day for me and my family. My baraat. I hope I can be a good husband to my wonderful wife. A huge thank you to everyone for respecting my family’s privacy."



He also shared some pictures of himself.

The star cricketer tied the knot with the daughter of his mentor Saqlain Mushtaq in a private nikah ceremony last month.

On January 23, the cricketer took to Twitter to announce his nikkah.

"Alhamdulilah, today was my nikah. It is a big day in my life and the start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those [of my] wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all," he tweeted.

It was later announced that the baarat and valima were scheduled for February 9 and 10.

Last night videos of Shadab’s mehndi function went viral, piquing fans’ curiosity and fanning their excitement.



It is no wonder then that countless fans have flooded Twitter, congratulating the cricketer and wishing the newlyweds good luck.

Amidst the congratulatory messages, users couldn’t but notice how handsome Shadab looks in the first glimpses of the ceremony.

“Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan looking handsome in his wedding outfit.”

Another user said: “Shadab Khan’s wedding moodboard had a Disney insp[iration] section.”

“MashaAllah Our Handsome Islamabad United Skipper. Shadab Khan On Wedding.”

It is clearly wedding season for Pakistani cricketers, as the country's pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi also got hitched to Ansha Afridi — daughter of former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi — last week.

Before that, the batter Shan Masood, too, tied the knot with Nische Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony held in Peshawar.

Before Shan, pacer Haris Rauf also began his matrimonial journey by signing a nikah contract with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik at a gathering in Islamabad.