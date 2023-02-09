VIDEO: Clip from Shadab Khan's mehndi goes viral

Pakistan all rounder Shadab Khan (centre) is seen in a selfie taken by pacer Hassan Ali's wife Samyah Khan at Shadab's mehndi. — Instagram/@samyahkhan1604

Wedding celebrations of Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan, who is set to get hitched soon, have started.



The 24-year-old cricketer had his nikah with Pakistan's incumbent head coach Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter last month.

A video from the couple's mehndi event amid the wedding festivities went viral on social media. It showed Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali's wife Samyah Khan applying henna on Shadab's hand.

The video was initially shared by Samyah on her Instagram handle.

On January 23, Shadab announced his nikah with the daughter of his mentor.



"Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those [of my] wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all," he tweeted.

Khan's note read that he was becoming a part of his "mentor Saqi bhai's family".

The young pacer shared with his fans his choice to always keep family life separate from work, highlighting that his family also opted to stay out of public life.

It's wedding season for Pakistani cricketers, as the country's pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi also got hitched to Ansha Afridi — daughter of former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi — last week. Their nikah ceremony was held in Karachi on February 3 where skipper Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan and actor Adnan Siddiqi were in attendance.

The rukhsati ceremony for Ansha Afridi, daughter of Shahid Afridi, is expected to take place later.

Earlier, batter Shan Masood, too, tied the knot with Nische Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony held in Peshawar.

Before Shan, pacer Haris Rauf also began his matrimonial journey signing a nikah contract with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik at a gathering in Islamabad.