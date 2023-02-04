'Privacy hurt': Shaheen Afridi outraged after Nikah photos leaked

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) poses with his father-in-law Shahid Afridi during his Nikah ceremony in Karachi on February 4, 2023. — Twitter/iShaheenAfridi

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose Nikah was solemnised on Friday in Karachi, expressed disappointment after the photos of his wife Ansha, the daughter of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi, were leaked on social media.



Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the pacer wrote: “I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day.”



But before expressing his displeasure over the photos being leaked, the pacer had also thanked Allah Almighty for "been very kind and generous".

"May we always remain as a garment to each other. Thank you everyone for the well wishes and making our special day even better. Remember us in your special prayers."

Maulana Abdul Sattar had solemnised their Nikah. Soon after the Nikah, a reception was also held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.

Last month, Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan also announced his Nikah with the daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq, the team's incumbent head coach and veteran cricketer — and none of their photos were leaked after the couple requested privacy.

Khan, taking to Twitter, updated fans about the major life development while requesting for his privacy to be respected in its wake.

Stating his choice to always keep his family life separate from work and highlighted that his family also opted to stay out of public life.

"My wife has asked for the same, she wants her life to remain private. I would kindly request everyone to respect her choice and our family's choice," the note further read.

During the same month, pacer Haris Rauf and batter Shan Masood also got hitched.