Magic Mike 3 director addresses Thandine Newton and Channing Tatum row reports

Magic Mike 3 director Steven Soderbergh has recently denied reports claiming that Thandine Newton was fired over fight with co-star Channing Tatum.
Earlier, PageSix and The Sun reported that a “vicious row” broke out between Tatum and Newton over the Will Smith Oscars slap last year.
To clear things up, Soderbergh shared that “none of the headlines” he saw about Newton’s exit were accurate.
“Nothing I ever saw was accurate, and there’s really no upside for anybody involved in litigating this or excavating it, because I consider it private,” said Soderbergh in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
He continued, “Everything I saw publicly was wrong. It was just… I don’t think anybody sees any benefit in running through this publicly. It becomes something you can’t control.”
“Right now, to keep it private means all of us can control it, and I think that’s where it should sit for the time being,” he added.
Javed Akhtar opens up about his marriage with Shabana Azmi
Experts warn Prince Harry got ‘many incentives’ to actually attend the Coronation
Prince Harry would've married either one of his exes, Chelsy Davy or Cressida Bonas, if Diana was alive, said former...
Netflix 'You' Victoria Pedretti talked about the craziness of her character Love in Penn Badgley's podcast
Gul-E-Rana and others were attacked by a mob on Monday
King Charles warned he has a ‘dirty great stain’ that he is yet to get rid off