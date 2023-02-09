Prince Harry’s ‘older woman’ shares why she revealed her identity

The woman Prince Harry talked about in his book Spare has been identified as Sasha Walpole.
During her conversation with Piers Morgan, the 40-year-old talked about her decision to reveal her identity.
In a clip from the show, Sasha said: “People are asking, family and friends. We know who it is, and then suddenly it's just a reality of "This isn't going to go away".
“Forever this is going to flare up. Until they know who it is, they're going to be questioning people.
“And yes I could not have said anything but then it's never going to stop. He could have given me the heads up that you know, ‘I'm going to put it in the book’,” the source said.
Her remarks came after she told Mail on Sunday: “It is his story, and he's entitled to write what he wants.
“He didn't name me but people who were there that night, or simply part of that social circle, would be able to work out it was me,” she continued.
“Possibly, Harry could have thought about that before publishing. He could have found me if he had tried,” she added.
King Charles warned he has a ‘dirty great stain’ that he is yet to get rid off
Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas expresses her will to help earthquake victims during tough time
Experts warn Prince Harry pushed Meghan Markle ‘into a corner when it came to his son Archie
Harry Styles reportedly ‘pursuing’ Jennifer Aniston ‘relentlessly’ as he's 'very serious' about her
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalised their divorce in October 2022, they share two children together
Hasnain Lehri is the only Pakistani model to have won 5 'Lux Style Awards' in the history of Fashion Industry