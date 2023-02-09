Prince Harry’s ‘older woman’ shares why she revealed her identity

The woman Prince Harry talked about in his book Spare has been identified as Sasha Walpole.

During her conversation with Piers Morgan, the 40-year-old talked about her decision to reveal her identity.

In a clip from the show, Sasha said: “People are asking, family and friends. We know who it is, and then suddenly it's just a reality of "This isn't going to go away".

“Forever this is going to flare up. Until they know who it is, they're going to be questioning people.

“And yes I could not have said anything but then it's never going to stop. He could have given me the heads up that you know, ‘I'm going to put it in the book’,” the source said.

Her remarks came after she told Mail on Sunday: “It is his story, and he's entitled to write what he wants.

“He didn't name me but people who were there that night, or simply part of that social circle, would be able to work out it was me,” she continued.

“Possibly, Harry could have thought about that before publishing. He could have found me if he had tried,” she added.