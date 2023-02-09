Cher 'not talking marriage' with beau Alexander Edwards confirms source

Cher is not reportedly planning to get married to boyfriend Alexander Edwards, despite being engaged to him for a while now.

The loved-up pair spotted together at a party in Los Angeles



"They are very much in love," a source told PEOPLE, adding that the pair were inseparable during a party ahead of the Grammy Awards at the weekend.



"They held hands all night and were very lovey-dovey and kissing often," the source added.

"They're not talking marriage or anything like that, but they are exclusive and serious."

The insider also noted that Edwards "stayed by [Cher's] side" the entire night and that the pop star "was smiling the entire time".

The source also said that the age gap is far from being an issue for the couple and is actually "exciting" to Cher.

Edwards and Cher reportedly met for the first time at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022.