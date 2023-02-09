 
close
Thursday February 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘nothing more than scabs’ to King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they are nothing more than ‘scabs’ in the long run

By Web Desk
February 09, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blasted for behaving like they are more important than ‘mere scabs’ to King Charles.

Journalist Charles Rae made these admissions during their chats with GB News.

He started by saying, “Now, whether or not they come is the big $64,000 question. But whatever happens, whether they come or they don't come, they're still going to be the main celebrity and it's going to take the shine off the Coronation, there's no question about that.”

“They are becoming, you know, a social talking point for everybody in the country, and it's like a scab that you've got and when you start to pick at it, it gets worse and worse and worse.”

“So whatever happens whether they come, or they stay away, they will still be at the forefront of that Coronation, which I think is a great, great pity.”