Prince Harry put Meghan Markle ‘in very difficult position’ with ‘requirements’ for Archie

Experts believe Prince Harry started the first few retaliations against royal protocol and forced Meghan Markle into a corner with his wishes for son Archie.
Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, blames Prince Harry for starting the anti-royal approach in his household.
She told the Mail Online, “I think this is quite Harry-led and it is putting Meghan in a very difficult position.”
“She's the one getting all the flak as a newcomer to the Royal Family. I assume Harry and Meghan don't know where they are going wrong and think the criticism is all so very unfair.”
