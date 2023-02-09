 
February 09, 2023
Entertainment

Prince Harry put Meghan Markle ‘in very difficult position’ with ‘requirements’ for Archie

Experts warn Prince Harry pushed Meghan Markle ‘into a corner when it came to his son Archie

By Web Desk
February 09, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry started the first few retaliations against royal protocol and forced Meghan Markle into a corner with his wishes for son Archie.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, blames Prince Harry for starting the anti-royal approach in his household.

She told the Mail Online, “I think this is quite Harry-led and it is putting Meghan in a very difficult position.”

“She's the one getting all the flak as a newcomer to the Royal Family. I assume Harry and Meghan don't know where they are going wrong and think the criticism is all so very unfair.”