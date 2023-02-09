Prince Harry put Meghan Markle ‘in very difficult position’ with ‘requirements’ for Archie

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry started the first few retaliations against royal protocol and forced Meghan Markle into a corner with his wishes for son Archie.



Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, blames Prince Harry for starting the anti-royal approach in his household.

She told the Mail Online, “I think this is quite Harry-led and it is putting Meghan in a very difficult position.”

“She's the one getting all the flak as a newcomer to the Royal Family. I assume Harry and Meghan don't know where they are going wrong and think the criticism is all so very unfair.”